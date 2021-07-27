TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%.

TriNet Group stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,367 shares of company stock worth $4,628,435. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

