TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.19, but opened at $76.00. TriNet Group shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,040.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,367 shares of company stock worth $4,628,435. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

