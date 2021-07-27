Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 2.1% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.87. 120,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,239,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $228,959,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $83,289,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.