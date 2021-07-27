Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Shares Up 2.3%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

