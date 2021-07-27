Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 255,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 232,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.