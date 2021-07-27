Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

TRTN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,601. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Triton International has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

