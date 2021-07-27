tru Independence LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 444.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,441,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after buying an additional 316,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

