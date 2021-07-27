tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 132,100 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

