tru Independence LLC Grows Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.99 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

