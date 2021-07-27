tru Independence LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

