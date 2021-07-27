tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.