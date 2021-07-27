TrueFi (TRU) Price Up 21% This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

