Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,656. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
