Truist Raises RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target to $225.00

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $234.82. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,198. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

