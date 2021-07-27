TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Announces Earnings Results

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

