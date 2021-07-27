TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 621.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TC opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

