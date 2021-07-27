Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 270,177 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

