Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $46.80

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $49.65. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 2,072 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $991.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

