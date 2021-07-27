TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $157.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001868 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

