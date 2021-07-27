Typhoon Network (TYPH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,812.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $701,517.61 and approximately $13,812.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

