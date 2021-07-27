U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.09. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 314,220 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 240.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.