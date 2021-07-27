U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Down 99.1% in July

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USRM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

