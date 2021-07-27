U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Down 99.1% in July

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USRM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile
