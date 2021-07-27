Ubiq Market Cap Hits $9.28 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $4,170.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.35 or 0.05833656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00570974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

