UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €128.00 ($150.59) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.19 ($156.69).

Shares of SAP traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €117.60 ($138.35). 1,433,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €118.38. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

