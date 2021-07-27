UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of UGI worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.