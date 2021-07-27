Ultragate Achieves Market Cap of $36,138.09 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $36,138.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021656 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001513 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,763,398 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

