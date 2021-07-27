UMA (UMA) Price Tops $8.38 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $8.38 or 0.00022043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $519.57 million and $28.26 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,952,399 coins and its circulating supply is 62,019,747 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

