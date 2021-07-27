Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,203. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.