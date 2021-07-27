uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.54 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

