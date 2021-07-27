uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 2.9% on Earnings Beat

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 2,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 265,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.