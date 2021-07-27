Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 6.9%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

