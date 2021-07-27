Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $10.98 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $18.70 or 0.00048686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and approximately $433.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,359,921 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.