United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 3,848 shares.The stock last traded at $139.26 and had previously closed at $139.72.

The firm has a market cap of $788.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

