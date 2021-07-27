United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.75

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 11873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

