Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,146,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

