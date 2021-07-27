Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $165.16 and last traded at $157.31, with a volume of 4397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.61.

The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.