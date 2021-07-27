Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.66% of Universal Logistics worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 57.4% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 22.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 304.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 86,115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $594.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

