Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Universal Power Industry has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded by Tamara Semenova on June 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

