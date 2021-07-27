Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Universal Power Industry has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile
