Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.23. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 34,958 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

