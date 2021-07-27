Upfiring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,318.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $886,165.62 and $1,318.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00244247 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.00766963 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

