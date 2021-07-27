USA Compression Partners (USAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of USAC stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -954.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.