USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Stake Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,492,000 after buying an additional 334,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

USTB stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90.

