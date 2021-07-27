USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of USNA traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

