Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $11,400.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,858. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

