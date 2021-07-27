Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 19,400 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,681,000 after buying an additional 526,435 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

