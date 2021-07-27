Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $534.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.