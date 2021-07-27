Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

