Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NetApp were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

