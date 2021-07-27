Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.74 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

FMC opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.