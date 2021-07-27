Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

